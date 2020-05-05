South Fla. woman hospitalized after Sea-Doo crash in Delray

A South Florida woman is hospitalized after a serious crash on a personal watercraft Sunday in Delray Beach, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Officials said Kaitlin Alexander, 25, was operating a Sea-Doo on Lake Ida around 1:41 p.m. when she struck a boat lift behind a residence located in the 600 block of Enfield Court.
FWC said Alexander, a resident of Margate and 2017 University of Florida graduate, was ejected off the watercraft and pulled from the water by a person on another vessel.
She was taken to shore and treated by Delray Beach Fire Rescue and later transported to Delray Medical Center.
Alexander's sister said she is in the intensive care unit at the Delray Beach Medical Trauma Center. She has had two successful surgeries so far but has "injuries all over her body."
"We are trying to remain positive for her. However, not being able to be by her side because of COVID-19 regulations has been the hardest part. We are living a horrific nightmare," said sister Madison Alexander.
Kaitlin works as a live social correspondent for the NHL and NFL and is also the director of video production for a West Palm Beach IHeartMedia station.
FWC said the crash is still under investigation.
