St. Lucie County wants parents’ input on online learning
The St. Lucie County School District has launched a survey seeking feedback from parents regarding digital learning.
By Scott Sutton | May 5, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 1:41 PM

The St. Lucie County School District on Tuesday launched a survey seeking feedback from parents regarding distance learning.

Schools across Florida have been closed since March, but learning has continued at home.

Officials hope to gather information on an array of questions like if your child has a computer, internet connection, attendance and teacher availability.

The school district also wants to know how satisfied parents are with the way digital learning is being handled.

