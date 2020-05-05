Treasure Coast businesses reopening

While Palm Beach County waits for the green light, businesses on the Treasure Coast are reopening.
Along Osceola Street in downtown Stuart, Lisa Gay Freitas was having a great season at her namesake store, Lisa Gay Fashions.
But the pandemic brought that to a halt.
She spent the past month touching up the store eagerly awaiting this week.
Freitas said business was good Monday.
“Great sales. Great day. It was so nice to see everybody out and about,” she said.
Next door to Lisa Gay’s, Judi Farley at Radiant Outfitters hopes the uniqueness of Stuart will lure customers back in an era of constant Amazon delivery.
Farley says they had some customers come up from Palm Beach County and she’s hopeful for a turnaround as long as everyone adheres to social distancing.
Scripps Only Content 2020