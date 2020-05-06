FedNat Holding: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were 30 cents per share.
The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $115.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $115.1 million.
FedNat Holding shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.
