Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida makes plans for dealing with COVID-19 in a hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As Florida slowly reopens, officials are contemplating what they should do if the coronavirus outbreak lingers into hurricane season. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the virus will be around in some form during hurricane season, and the state needs to rethink how to provide shelter for evacuees without spreading the disease. Hurricane season begins June 1 and usually peaks from late August through September. Florida is often a target for storms, forcing thousands of people to evacuate with many fleeing to shelters. Florida has had more than 37,000 confirmed coronavirus cases resulting in nearly 1,500 deaths. DeSantis partially lifted his “safer at home” order Monday, allowing restaurants and retail shops to begin operating at 25% capacity.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA COURTS
Virus outbreak sidelines Florida jury trials till July
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has sidelined Florida jury trials until at least early July and pushed back several other court deadlines.Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady also said in an order Monday that more types of hearings and other court business would be conducted remotely. This includes non-jury trials if all parties agree, some arraignments, status and motion hearings, and pretrial conferences. The Supreme Court issued a statement saying the virus outbreak has made jury trials unsafe at the moment. No jury trials will be held until at least July 2. Some remote hearings may continue after the pandemic is over.
INJURED ALLIGATOR
Wildlife officials investigate alligator shot with arrows
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida wildlife officials want to know who shot an alligator with arrows in an apparent attempt to harvest the reptile. The News-Press reports that Lee County deputies responded to the injured 11-foot alligator on April 28 at a Fort Myers pond. The animal had two arrows in its head and a rope wrapped around its snout and feet. Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped a contracted trapper remove the alligator, which was transferred alive to a farm. Officials want anyone with information to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
TRUCK-BUILDING CRASH
Truck crashes into building after driver falls out open door
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck crashed into a Florida building after the driver fell out of the moving vehicle. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the crash occurred Tuesday morning at a heating and air conditioning business. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was approaching a nearby curve when he fell out of the vehicle because the door doesn’t shut properly. The truck then veered to the right, struck a sign, rolled through a parking lot and slammed into the business. Officials say no one was inside the building at the time.
AP-THE-VULNERABLE-RURAL-AMERICA
"It's gone haywire:" When COVID arrived in rural America
DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — As the world’s attention was fixated on the horrors in Italy and New York City, the per capita death rates in counties in the southwest corner of Georgia quietly climbed to among the worst in the nation. A couple of 30 years died days apart. The cemetery on the edge of town staggered graveside services, one an hour. The county ordered an emergency morgue. The devastation is a cautionary tale of what happens when the virus seeps into communities on the losing end of the nation’s most intractable inequalities: these counties are rural, mostly African American and poor.
AP-THE-VULNERABLE-RURAL-AMERICA-THE-CHAPLAIN
"It feels heavy,” a hospital chaplain sees death after death
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Will Runyon is the chaplain at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, where the death rate is among the worst in the country. They used to have two dozen volunteers, but when the virus took hold, the hospital suspended them. So this fell to Runyon. The hospital has seen more than 70 deaths, and he’s helped families through most of them. He calls them “goodbye visits.” He suits up in a gown and mask and carries an iPad into hospital rooms so families can watch their loved ones take their last breath.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BEACHES
Crowds return to beaches with social distancing warnings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Volusia County issued some 900 social distancing warnings to beachgoers who returned to the coastline over the weekend. Beach safety director Ray Manchester says for the most part beachgoers spaced out and kept in small groups during the first weekend the beaches opened for almost all activities. He says the warnings aren't citations or fines, but rather verbal warnings issued via megaphones. In addition, lifeguards made about 100 water rescues over the weekend. So far, officials are keeping the beaches open only for people. But a plan is in the works to allow vehicles back on the beaches.
WRONG-WAY CRASH-ARREST
Police: Woman driving wrong way crashed into car, killing 1
LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Florida woman who was driving the wrong way on U.S. 19 crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing one person and injuring two children. The crash happened early Sunday morning in Largo. Police received several calls regarding a car that was speeding south in the northbound lanes. Authorities tried to pull her over, but the car driven by Britney Lynn Crawford crashed head on into another vehicle. The front seat passenger in that car died and the driver suffered a serious leg injury. A 10-year-old child in the back suffered injuries to the liver and lungs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE DEATH LAWSUIT
Family of dead crew member with virus sues Royal Caribbean
MIAMI (AP) — The family of a cruise crew member who died after testing positive for COVID-19 has filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises saying the company failed to protect its employees. The wrongful death case filed in circuit court in Miami says 27-year-old Pujiyoko suffered from flu-like symptoms but was not tested for six days. The Indonesian man was disembarked in a life boat seven days after first reporting to the Symphony of the Seas’ medical facility. The lawsuit argues Royal Caribbean failed to follow virus guidelines allowing crew parties and buffets.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT
Florida governor orders investigation of unemployment system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the state's inspector general to investigate how Florida spent nearly $78 million on an unemployment website that's been clearly flawed. The governor issued his request Monday, saying Floridians need an accounting of how a company was selected to create the system and why it's failing. Florida has had more than 1 million people file unemployment claims since March 15, but fewer than half have received a benefit check. The contract for the system was signed in 2011 when current Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was governor.