Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Will Runyon is the chaplain at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, where the death rate is among the worst in the country. They used to have two dozen volunteers, but when the virus took hold, the hospital suspended them. So this fell to Runyon. The hospital has seen more than 70 deaths, and he’s helped families through most of them. He calls them “goodbye visits.” He suits up in a gown and mask and carries an iPad into hospital rooms so families can watch their loved ones take their last breath.