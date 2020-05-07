Blue Angels flying over Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami on Friday

MIAMI — The Blue Angels have been busy the last few weeks flying over U.S. cities to honor health care workers and first responders.
The Navy's flight demonstration squadron has already flown over Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta in what is being called Operation "America Strong."
Now, the high-flying pilots are coming to South Florida on Friday!
The Blue Angels announced that their 25-minute South Florida flyover will occur Friday from 1 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.
According to the flight path released Wednesday evening, the Blue Angels will start in Boca Raton and head south, flying over Fort Lauderdale and Miami before reaching the Homestead area around 1:13 p.m.
The pilots will then head back north and complete their flight near West Boca Medical Center at 1:25 p.m.
The event is a special way to honor and show support for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and salute health care and essential workers.
