Clark Advanced Learning Center teachers celebrate seniors

Clark Advanced Learning Center in Stuart surprised its 91 seniors over the past two days.
School staff made their way through Martin County handing out their cap, gowns, and senior regalia because they could not have a graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clark Advanced Learning Center Principal Debbie Kohuth said they are celebrating their seniors who have had such a different end to their year.
"Plus, I put a personalized yard stake so we’re going to do kind of a surprise drop-in to celebrate them," said Assistant Principal Leslie Judd.
This was a surprise to all seniors across the county.
"It means a lot to me, of course, because you know my senior year’s been kind of a little doozy," said Skyler, a senior at Clark Advanced Learning Center.
The principal and vice-principal emphasized they want to make sure that the seniors recognize that school is there for them and are enthusiastic about them graduating.
"This is the sweetest thing I could’ve ever asked for a graduation. Seemed sad that we couldn’t have one but this is beyond anything more than I could’ve asked for," said Liz, a Clark Advanced Learning Center senior.
