Palm Beach County beaches will reopen on May 18

Public and private beaches in Palm Beach County will tentatively reopen on Monday, May 18 to county residents only.
Commissioners made that decision on Friday in a 4-3 vote after hours of debate and discussion.
The county commission will meet again on May 15 to confirm their decision to reopen beaches on May 18. They can decide to move the reopening date up or delay it.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Back in March, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered beaches throughout Florida to close over concerns over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, beaches in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties have reopened.
Martin County leaders voted on Friday to restrict beach access to county residents only starting on Saturday.
An assistant Palm Beach County attorney said that kind of restriction could cause legal problems.
"There would be legal implications with trying to restrict beach access just to Palm Beach County residents, primarily because there still exists the freedom of travel for people who aren't Palm Beach County residents. There would be that concern," said Masimba Mutamba with the Palm Beach County Attorney's Office.
At Friday's meeting, County Administrator Verdenia Baker said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office weighed in on plans to reopen beaches and said the fewer restrictions there are on what people can bring to the beach and what activities they can do, the better.
In addition, Baker said that when beaches reopen, individual cities can put their own restrictions in place.
State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees told commissioners on Friday that Duval County beaches in North Florida reopened three weeks ago and they have not seen an uptick in coronavirus cases.
"Being outdoors where you have wind flow, higher humidity, sunlight, this actually will have an effect, in terms of transmission of the virus, versus indoors where there's not as much ventilation," said Rivkees.
Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner Omari Hardy disagreed with reopening the beaches, saying we are different from Duval County and what they experienced.
"I think that opening up the beaches right now is a risky thing to do, and I don't see the tremendous benefit" said Hardy. "It could work out well, or not. We need to think about what the 'or not' scenario looks like."
Boca Raton City Councilmember Andy Thomson thinks the city has to be careful in its approach to allowing people back on beaches.
"Given our proximity to Broward and in particular Dade, too, given how nice our beaches, are we have to be very careful we don't get inundated by a surge of people wanting to go out and enjoy the beach," Thomson said.
Thomson believes the city can regulate the number of people on the beaches by limiting parking spaces.
"Spanish River Park and Red Reef Park, where that is the vast majority of parking for people who are going to go use those beaches. And the plan, I think, is for us to have those parking facilities in those parks closed. And that will, I think, will be able to minimize the number of people," Thomson said.
Just north in Delray Beach, leaders met Thursday to have their plans in place.
If beaches are allowed to reopen, the city said it will limit activities to walking, jogging, and swimming.
Parking spaces along A1A will reopen, but the only parking lots that will be open will be for residents with a city beach sticker on their cars.
"I think as long as everyone is abiding by social distancing, I don't see a problem with it," said Delray Beach resident Janell Vidi.
According to county documents, if Palm Beach County decides to reopen beaches, there will be restrictions on what you can bring to the beach and what you can do.
Beach access will be geared toward exercise, including activities like walking, swimming, fishing, and surfing. Items like chairs, blankets, and coolers will be prohibited, and no sunbathing will be allowed.
Beachgoers will also need to follow social distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet away from others and not gathering in groups larger than 10 people.
Scripps Only Content 2020