Miami Dolphins 2020 schedule released

at Denver Broncos (Oct. 18) The Dolphins will visit the Mile High City for the first time since 2014. Directing the offense for both teams back then were former first-round quarterbacks Peyton Manning (now retired) and Ryan Tannehill (who was cast away by Miami and led the Tennessee Titans to the AFC Championship game last season). This year's first-round picks have something in common -- Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 overall) and Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (15th overall) were teammates together at Alabama.