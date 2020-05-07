Neiman Marcus becomes 2nd major retailer to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Macy's, the nation's largest department store, confirmed it was looking to raise debt to add more liquidity to its balance sheet. Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said on a conference call that it will be emerging from the pandemic as a "smaller company" and may accelerate store closures. It opened nearly 70 stores on Monday and is looking to open its entire fleet of nearly 800 stores, which also include Blue Mercury and Bloomingdale's, in the next six to eight weeks.