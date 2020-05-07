Restaurant owner gets $20K donation from customer

In times of crisis, they say one’s true character is shown, and a local man is proving that is true.
Barcello in North Palm Beach and its sister restaurant, Limoncello in Palm Beach Gardens, have both felt the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic with tables sitting empty.
“A few people are working here because we are fortunate enough to do takeout, but for the majority of my front of the house staff, they have no source of income, and they’re not working,” said Robert Ghini, who co-owns the restaurants with his brother.
The restaurants are open for takeout, but a special customer served up a surprise this week and donated $20,000 to be divided among the employees.
Ghini broke the news to his hostess, Christina Sentmanat, on Thursday afternoon. She’s been working at the restaurant for about five months while saving for college.
“I personally don’t really have a savings from my family for college, so I’ve been saving for college, so this is really helpful, like honestly that’s crazy,” Sentmanat said.
The owners are keeping the donor a secret for now, but the money will be divided up among 40 employees, and each one is receiving a $500 gift card.
“Thank you very much really honestly. It’s really amazing,” Sentmanat said.
Ghini said in these uncertain and trying times, this generous gift is a signal of hope for his employees struggling to make ends meet.
“It shows everybody there still is great people out there who care about people, and who are trying to help and make a positive impact on everyone’s lives during this really tough time,” Ghini said.
Both restaurants are eager to get back open and get everyone back to work. They're now taking extra precautions to keep their employees and the customers safe.
