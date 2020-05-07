St. Lucie County encouraged by coronavirus numbers

County health leaders in St. Lucie County said they are seeing COVID-19 testing and cases trending in the right direction.
The announcement came at a Thursday afternoon commission meeting.
With the recent opening of beaches and lifting many restrictions, the county is looking at a potential recovery in tourism.
At Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, County Commissioner Cathy Townsend said they will look at rescheduling water events like fishing tournaments, in addition to the county hosting youth softball and baseball tournaments.
“A lot of hotels have expressed that those are their slower months ... this will be a positive for them to fill the hotels back up again, so that's a positive moving in the direction of tourism here," said Townsend.
St. Lucie County schools are also receiving feedback on their distance learning program.
The district’s superintendent said they have positioned 15 buses throughout the community to act as free WiFi hot spots for students.
As of Thursday, St. Lucie County has had 261 coronavirus cases with 25 deaths.
