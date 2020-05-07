13-year-old girls missing from Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two girls who have been missing for over a month. The girls went missing just over a week apart. Authorities have not said if they believe the cases are related.
Evelinda Morales, 13, was last seen in the Boynton Beach area on March 27 and has not been seen or heard from since.
Evelinda is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Another 13-year-old girl is missing from the Lake Worth Beach area.
Emily Lopez was last seen on April 7. Authorities say she was last seen in the Lake Worth Beach area, but didn't provide a specific location.
Lopez has brown hair that was dyed red before her disappearance.
Anyone with information about Evelinda or Emily's whereabouts is asked to call The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.
