At-home coronavirus tests in Delray Beach

Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Delray Medical Center are bolstering efforts to ensure all residents have access to coronavirus testing.
On Friday, Delray Beach firefighters and paramedics will visit home-bound seniors and others who want to be tested for COVID-19, but may not have the ability to travel to a testing site.
The testing will take place in the convenience of their homes to equalize access to coronavirus testing for some of Palm Beach County’s most vulnerable residents.
"We know that coronavirus testing is an important step to making sure Delray Beach residents stay healthy, and we don’t want anyone in our city to feel that they can’t be tested simply because they don’t have the means or the physical ability to get to a testing site," said Chief Keith Tomey of Delray Beach Fire Rescue.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue purchased about 150 test kits from Delray Medical Center at wholesale price. Together, the two agencies will work with city officials to process the tests.
Delray Beach residents who are listed on the Palm Beach County’s special needs registry will also have the option to receive a home test.
The program is funded by community donations totaling $9,000, including support from top donors Harvey and Virginia Kimmel and the Delray Beach Firefighters Benevolent Fund.
To request a home test or to learn more information about the program, call the Delray Beach Coronavirus Helpline at 561-243-7777.
Here are additional COVID-19 testing sites in Palm Beach County:
FITTTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (West Palm Beach)
- 561-642-1000
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Monday - Saturday)
- Drive-through testing site
- Must have an appointment and you DON'T need to be showing symptoms
South County Civic Center (Delray Beach)
- 561-804-0250
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Monday - Saturday)
- Drive-through testing site
- Must have an appointment and you DO need to be showing symptoms
Lakeside Medical Center (Belle Glade)
- 561-642-1000
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Monday - Saturday)
- Drive-through and walk-up testing site
- Must have an appointment and you DON'T need to be showing symptoms
1150 45th Street (West Palm Beach)
- 561-642-1000
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
- Walk-up testing site
- Must have an appointment and you DON'T need to be showing symptoms
411 W. Indiantown Road (Jupiter)
- 561-642-1000
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Tuesday, Thursday)
- Walk-up testing site
- Must have an appointment and you DON'T need to be showing symptoms
225 South Congress Avenue (Delray Beach)
- 561-642-1000
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Monday - Friday)
- Walk-up testing site
- Must have an appointment and you DON'T need to be showing symptoms
