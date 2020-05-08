Blue Angels fly over Boca Regional to salute doctors, nurses

Many residents and health care workers gathered outside at Boca Raton Medical Center Friday to witness what they said was a historical flyover from the Blue Angels.
"Any lift in morale in times like this goes a long way," said Dr. Samer Fahmy, Chief Medical Officer at BRMC.
Fahmy said the battle against the coronavirus has taken its toll on his staff.
"You know, initially it's always difficult when you're dealing with a pandemic and people are worrying about their own safety while they're at work, said Fahmy.
He said things now, however, are starting to look up, and Friday's fly over was exactly what the staff needed.
"You know it's gotten a lot better over time," said Fahmy. "It made me feel like the community remembers us and that we are in everybody's thoughts. It never gets old seeing something like that and how magnificent it is."
The Blue Angels started at the Boca Raton Medical Center and headed south, flying over Fort Lauderdale and Miami before reaching the Homestead area around 1:13 p.m.
The pilots then headed back north and completed their flight near West Boca Medical Center at 1:25 p.m.
The Blue Angels also flew over Jacksonville on Friday to thank first responders in north Florida.
The Department of Defense said the flyovers come at no added cost to taxpayers. Officials said the flights fulfill critical training requirements for pilots.
