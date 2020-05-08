The Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County has a new summer camp location at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center of Port St. Lucie.
“We have transformed it to a large boys and girls club,” said Will Armstead, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County.
That includes making sure everything is clean and properly distanced.
All kids will have their temperatures taken before they enter the building, and staff will wear masks.
"It’s part of our mission to be responsive to community needs as a city," said Linda McCarthy, director of the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center.
This is a way to help families in the area have one less thing to worry about as they get back to work following closures from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County serves 4,600 kids. The event center is located at 9221 SE Civic Center Place in Port St. Lucie.
Armstead said the parents who are going back to work will need a safe place for their kids to go.
Each child will have their own individualized packet with their name on it to keep their supplies sanitized.
“We’re making it happen and the event center can hold in a social distancing atmosphere about 200 kids, now these parents need to get back to work," said Armstead.
