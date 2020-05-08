District-operated summer camps canceled in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County School District said Friday in a news release that campus summer programs and district-run summer camps are canceled due to the continued health threat associated with the coronavirus.
The district said summer classes will be held virtually and all district-operated summer camps are canceled.
The impacted school district-operated summer programs are listed below:
- District-operated summer camp.
- ESY (Extended School Year) will take place virtually. Accommodations will be provided when possible.
- Credit and course-recovery options will be provided virtually.
- Third grade Summer Reading Academy (SRA) is canceled.
- Some beginning English Language Learners (ELL) students will continue with academic opportunities. Resources will be mailed home.
- Enrichment programs for children of migrant workers will also be offered through virtual instruction along with materials mailed home.
According to the district, school staff will reach out to selected families of students in the coming weeks for extended learning opportunities.
"The District is currently finalizing a summer distance learning site for students and parents. This will serve as a comprehensive resource for engaging summer activities and virtual field trips for parents and students to do over the summer," said the district.
Governor DeSantis announced April 15 that all K-12 school campuses in Florida will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Scripps Only Content 2020