The Gardens Mall reopening on May 15

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens will reopen on Friday, May 15, slightly sooner than expected.
Mall officials said they were originally hoping to open the third week of May.
However, because Gov. Ron DeSantis is adding Palm Beach County to Phase One of Florida’s reopening plan, the mall decided it will resume modified service starting on May 15.
Under Phase One, restaurants and retail shops across Florida can operate at 25 percent capacity. However, large venues like movie theaters must remain closed, and students must continue distance learning until further notice.
The governor is also allowing barber shops, hair salons, and nail salons in Florida to reopen on Monday.
Scripps Only Content 2020