Hair, nail salons, barber shops reopening in Florida

After months of closures, the time has come for hair and nail salons to reopen across the state of Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that barber shops, hair salons and nail salons can reopen Monday "with enhanced safety protocols for all counties currently in Phase One."
Sixty-four of Florida's 67 counties are currently operating in Phase One of Florida's reopening plan.
DeSantis announced Friday that Palm Beach County will enter Phase One on Monday. Miami-Dade and Broward counties are excluded from the first phase for the time being.
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner and Commissioner Melissa McKinlay confirmed to WPTV NewsChannel 5 that salons in the county will be allowed to open Monday.
The governor's tweet on Friday featured a short video of J. Henry, the owner of J. Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando, breaking the news.
"Getting back to work, we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves, wear masks, book by appointments, and continue to keep the community safe," Henry said in the video.
No other details have been released about hair and nail salon reopenings.
Under Phase One of Florida's reopening plan, restaurants and retail shops throughout the state can operate at 25 percent capacity. However, larges venues like movie theaters must remain closed, and students must continue distance learning until further notice.
"Safety is always first," said Henry. "Let's look forward to opening on Monday."
