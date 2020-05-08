List of Palm Beach County food distribution sites

Food pantries across Palm Beach County are digging in as the financial situation for many people still remains serious. Here are some web pages dedicated to pushing out the information you need for food distribution locations and times, as well as other related resources.
Palm Beach County Food Bank: A updated spreadsheet of many food distributions sites across Palm Beach County. It includes location, phone number, and days of operation. Click here.
City of West Palm Beach: The city has information regarding food distribution and resources. Click here.
Christ Fellowship: Across South Florida Christ Fellowship is hosting eight drive-up food distribution sites. Click here.
