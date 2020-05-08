Newtek: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 8, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 5:18 AM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Newtek Business Services Inc. (NEWT) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period.

Newtek shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

