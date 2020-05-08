NV5: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.
The Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 84 cents per share.
The engineering services provider posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period.
NV5 shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 29% in the last 12 months.
