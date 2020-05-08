Palm Beach County to discuss $250 million in CARES ACT funding

Palm Beach County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss $250 Million in federal money to help the county recover from the Coronavirus pandemic on Friday.
According to the county commission agenda, Palm Beach County is looking at how to spend money from the federal CARES ACT. It's the same relief package that sent stimulus checks to people’s bank accounts.
The county is looking at dividing that money among several different areas. The largest chunk would go toward small business grants at $50 million. Other areas that would see a large amount of money include housing assistance, food distribution, and testing.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. for their emergency meeting.
Scripps Only Content 2020