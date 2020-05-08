Palm Beach County preparing to partially reopen

Monday, Palm Beach County will take the very first steps in the road to reopening. For restaurants and some retail shops that bring a busy weekend.
Sloan's is one of the multiple businesses on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach that made it through limited operations for weeks now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's been a ghost town out there," Manager Caitlin Dabrosca said.
During the partial closure, Sloan's kept part of their staff. But once Governor DeSantis decided to include Palm Beach County in Phase One of Florida's reopening , it's time to get back to work.
"We're slowly bringing everybody back in to start working and giving everybody hours," she said.
Phase One allows restaurants and retail shops to operate at 25 percent capacity. But still keeps businesses like bars, gyms, and movie theaters closed.
Karen Neicy owns Sonder Gallery, just off Atlantic Avenue. During the pandemic, business has been good.
"I've been able to sustain and find international buyers, be creative with different ways to sell the art. I actually sold more art during this because more people are at home," she said.
Neicy doesn't think it's time yet to open back up.
"It's very irresponsible and I wish that he would take more time to reconsider," she said.
With Palm Beach County partially reopening, Dabrosca is looking forward to business.
"It's just a one of a kind store, people come in here they feel like a kid and everyone leaves with smiles on their faces," she said.
Included in Monday's reopening is the requirement for restaurants to keep tables at least six-feet apart .
