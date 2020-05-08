Palm Beach Outlets to reopen Monday

Palm Beach Outlets officials announced Friday that it will reopen on Monday, May 11, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Governor DeSantis.
The shopping center will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., however, individual store and restaurant hours will vary.
Sixty-four of Florida's 67 counties are currently operating in Phase One of Florida's reopening plan.
The Palm Beach Outlets asks shoppers to follow the recommendations by the CDC stated bellow for the safety and health of guests and employees.
· Perform health pre-visit screening including taking your temperature before visiting our center
· Stay at home if you have a fever, shortness of breath or experiencing flu-like symptoms
· Anyone exposed to COVID-19 will be expected to remain at home in quarantine until they are symptom free and have met all current CDC requirements
· Wear mask or protective face covering
· Practice social distancing and maintain a distance of six feet apart
· Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
· Use hand sanitizer stations located throughout the center
· If a store is busy, please visit later
The Palm Beach Outlets is located at 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach.
