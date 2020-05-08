Ruth's Hospitality: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) _ Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Winter Park, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.
The restaurant chain posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.1 million.
Ruth's Hospitality shares have fallen 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 65% in the last 12 months.
