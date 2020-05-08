SeaWorld: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Friday reported a loss of $56.5 million in its first quarter.
The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.
The theme park operator posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period.
SeaWorld shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 43% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAS