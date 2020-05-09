Feeding South Florida distributes 5,000+ meals

Feeding South Florida, a hunger relief organization, has seen a 600% increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The organization Saturday partnered with multiple agencies including Chris Fellowship Church and the city of Boynton Beach to distribute over 5,000 meals at the Boynton Beach Mall.
Sari Vatske, Executive Vice President of Feeding South Florida, said, “It’s not just about feeding people. It’s about making sure they have the proper nutrition. We’ve got protein, we’ve got chicken, dairy, eggs, fresh apples, corn. A lot of food and we’ve also got some recipes that we are providing.”
Feeding South Florida says for every dollar donated they will provide seven meals.
Here are locations and times of upcoming food distributions.
- City of West Palm Beach – Mondays, 9–11 a.m.
- City of Lake Worth – Tuesdays, 9–11 a.m.
- Town of Wellington – Tuesdays, 9–11 a.m.
- City of Palm Beach Gardens – Tuesdays, 9–11 a.m.
- City of Delray Beach – Wednesdays, 9–11 a.m.
- Village of Royal Palm – Wednesdays, 9–11 a.m.
- City of Boynton Beach – Christ Fellowship Church – Thursdays, 9–11 a.m. (Moved this week only to Saturday, May 9)
- City of Rivera Beach – Fridays, 9–11 a.m.
- City of Greenacres – Fridays, 9–11 a.m.
- Town of Jupiter – Fridays, 9–11 a.m.
