Martin County Sheriff's Office enforces new rule at beaches

On Saturday Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies were out in full force at Stuart and Jensen Beach, verifying proof of residency for drivers and pedestrians.
Dozens, if not hundreds were turned away as the deputies worked to enforce a new restriction.
The new rule prohibits people living in neighboring counties from accessing the beaches in Martin County.
Sheriff William Snyder said tightening beach guidelines isn’t meant to discourage non residents but more so to keep those living in Martin County safe.
“This is not about us against them, what it’s about is making it so that the people of Martin County can have access to their beaches during this coronavirus pandemic,” Snyder said.
Karen Fischer is from from West Palm Beach but moved to Martin County three years ago. She said the new rule is a step in the right direction.
"Otherwise it's going to be overcrowded and there's not gonna be any social distancing," Fischer said.
Jessica Losardo, who is also a Martin County resident agreed.
"I pulled out my ID, and it was pretty fast. We just checked-in and they said have a nice day. But the people in front of me got turned around because I assume they didn't know the rule, Losardo said.
Sheriff Snyder added that the new rule will stay in effect until neighboring beaches re-open without restrictions.
“We’re asking for peoples understanding and patience and when this is over we’re gonna get back to normal and you can come and go from the beaches as you wish Snyder said.
Scripps Only Content 2020