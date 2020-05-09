Winds carry smoky air across South Florida

If you smell smoke today, you are not alone.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Captain Albert Borroto issued a statement Saturday morning concerning the smoky smell.
"There are no active brush fires currently in the county. This smell of smoke is coming from fires outside the county and it is being pushed in by the weather front that was predicted to move in this weekend," Borroto said.
The National Weather Service says smoke from fires in the Everglades could impact visibility over portions of South Florida this morning.
