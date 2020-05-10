Drownings of Florida children have doubled

Drownings have increased with children in Florida by 100% between January 1 and May 10, as opposed to last year around the same time, according to Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue.
May is National Water Safety Month and with beaches reopening in Florida, lifeguards and officials want to make sure you are staying safe by implementing best practices, no matter if its in a pool, beach, or on a boat.
Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue says to not let your guard down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue Lieutenant Dan Barnickel said, “People are home, children are home that are usually in daycare. It’s an adjustment for everybody. And just to make sure that those layers of protection are in place to keep children safe.”
Lieutenant Barnickel went on to say to make sure that you are employing the five layers of protection which includes adult supervision and swim lessons.
For more information visit the Drowning Prevention Coalition website and get current information for Palm Beach County beaches here .
