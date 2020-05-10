Possibly endangered man missing from Lake Worth Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to located a missing and possibly endangered man.
57-year-old Jose Miranda was last seen Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 7 a.m. leaving Cherry Oak Assisted Living Facility in Lake Worth Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.
He is 5' 7" and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, and a dark hat.
PBSO says Jose suffers from mental illness.
Anyone who sees him or may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Scripps Only Content 2020