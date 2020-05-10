Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day

A South Florida mother was delighted to give birth to a baby girl on Mother's Day.
Elizabeth Shamel gave birth to Serenity K'alani Reign Perry at St. Mary's Medical Center on Sunday.
Serenity weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz.
The family lives in Riviera Beach. This is their fourth child.
“It’s different. It’s exciting, I’ve never thought I’d have a baby on Mother’s Day but we did. She’s here and it feels great,” Shamel said.
She went on to say that Saturday was her birthday and she was glad that little Serenity will have her own day to celebrate her birth.
