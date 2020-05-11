Boca Raton remembers comedian Jerry Stiller

Comedian Jerry Stiller, the late father of Ben Stiller, is being remembered in Boca Raton after his tragic death at the age of 92.
Ben Stiller shared the sad news on Monday that his father passed away from natural causes.
Jerry Stiller famously played the hot-tempered Frank Costanza on "Seinfeld," becoming a beloved character for many.
"I am a huge 'Seinfeld' fan," said Boca Raton realtor David Serle.
There was one famous moment trending on Twitter on Monday: Del Boca Vista, the made-up retirement community where Stiller's character lived on "Seinfeld."
"It kind of put Boca on the national map," said Serle.
Frank Costanza
Serle said that while Del Boca Vista never existed, the city of Boca Raton got attention from the show.
"It was cool because you saw the city you grew up in in the national spotlight," said Serle.
Even the city's mayor, Scott Singer, said he was sad to hear of Stiller's passing.
"Jerry Stiller, may he rest in peace, really brought a lot to that role," said Singer.
