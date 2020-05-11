Boys & Girls Club in St. Lucie Co. enforcing social distancing

As Florida begins to reopen, the overwhelming concern among parents heading back to work is who will take care of their children for the remainder of the summer.
"I mean, it's nice to know they get to come somewhere," said Amber Gyalog, a program specialist at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County.
Amber is also a mother of three and says with the precautions they're taking at this year's summer camp, she's not worried about her kids.
"They may not like it, but I put them in a mask," said Gyalog.
At the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie, the staff cleans equipment after each use and has placed markers on the floors in the hallways.
"The civic center staff actually had a tool that walked off the distances between the tables, so they knew exactly what 6 feet was," said Sean Howald, the lead area director at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County.
When kids enter the camp, they will have their temperature taken before heading to one of the 20 different rooms where no more than 10 people are allowed.
"The more we learn about this, the more we'll be able to teach our kids exactly what this is," said Howald.
When parents arrive at the summer camps, they will not be allowed inside.
The first six weeks of camp is only $25 per week, per week per child, all made possible by local and federal grants, according to Howald.
After the first six weeks, the price will jump to $75 per week, per child.
The Boys & Girls Club at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center already has a wait list, but still encourages families who are interested to sign up in case a spot becomes available.
Parents who are interested in signing up can click here.
