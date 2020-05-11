Businesses in Palm Beach County ecstatic to be open again

The clippers are back on and cutting hair at Blurry Fades Barbershop in Lake Worth. They're not yet at full staff for barbers but it feels good to be back at work.
"As of right now, it's pretty busy for a Monday. This is actually a pretty good day but again it is the first day," Mark Marrero said.
Getting back to work for Marrero and his barbers means being safe. He said they're using gloves, disinfectants to wipe down things, and they continue to wear masks for protection.
Marrero said this approach will have to work for anyone who wants a cut.
"So we're providing them with gloves, providing them with masks if they don't have any," he said.
Marrero said he prayed for better times.
"We're hoping within the next two months things will get back to normal," he said.
At Backstreets Bar and Grill in Wellington, the manager said they think they're going to do well this week.
"I think we're going to do real well this week. People have been waiting, people have been calling telling me to call them when we reopen," Melissa Wickers said.
The restaurant is at 25 percent capacity.
"It's been good today, it's been OK today, we've done OK. I think it was harder when we had to open for the to-go's, it was a lot of running that was a huge, huge adjustment for us," she said.
Wickers said all they can do is follow the rules and wait for things to open back up completely.
