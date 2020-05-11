Restaurants reopen across Palm Beach County

It's only the first day, but businesses across Palm Beach County are anxiously waiting to see just how many customers will come back.
Some employees also said they are ready to get back to work and a paycheck.
For 34 years, the Brass Ring in North Palm Beach has been selling their self-proclaimed best burgers and the coldest beer in town.
"It feels good to get open. At least it’s something," said Bret Worcester, owner of the Brass Ring Pub.
The Brass Ring Pub was doing takeout and delivery, now adding 25% capacity to its dining room.
Which means only seven tables inside and they added four picnic tables outside.
Along the graffiti-filled-walls, there was a new message informing diners that certain tables were closed.
"That's what the governor wants us to do, and we are abiding by the rules so we can stay open," a server said.
Condiments were on the tables that were available for seating.
Pool tables closed, bar stools pulled, but the jukebox still echoed country anthems.
The level of interest from customers was sparse at a pub that normally has a wait at lunchtime.
"It was refreshing finally to sit down and have a burger and not rush back to work," said customer Dan Kubika.
Employees are happy to get back to work.
"I'm so happy for the doors to be open and people coming in and saying, 'Hey, can I sit down?' My gosh, yes, please sit down," said Deb Wagner.
Wagner has been working at the Brass Ring for more than 30 years. She's known for a quick tongue and putting customers in their place.
"I just got that great personality where I like to mess with people," she said. "And a lot of people enjoy that. They're like, 'Oh, I missed you messing with me,' and I'm like, 'I'm back. Don't worry.'"
The Brass Ring Pub opens every day at 11 a.m.
