Coronavirus hot spots emerging in Martin County communities

Martin County has been increasing efforts to curb the number of cases in specific areas that have emerged as potential coronavirus "hot spots."
At least two communities, in particular, are showing higher concentrations of cases.
County agencies have teamed up to provide more resources to the entire Village of Indiantown and to a community known as the Monterey section of Martin County.
The Monterey section consists of about 100 homes north of Monterey Road and east of Kanner Highway.
The community is close to approaching 10 COVID-19 cases, though the Florida Department of Health in Martin County cannot confirm an exact number of cases.
Law enforcement officers are also taking more safety precautions when responding to calls in that community.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Open for Business
People who live there said they notice more people staying inside or close to home.
"I'm staying in my home and not talking to my neighbors," one mother said. "I'm scared."
Her young son said he is also trying to stay safe.
"I wash my hands and I wash my dog," he said.
Martin County agencies, including Martin County Fire Rescue, have been delivering meals to residents to help eliminate one reason to leave home.
"When I come outside and I see the food and everything they bring to me, I don't know who, but thank you and God bless," the mother said.
Sandra Miguel-Jose said she has also been staying inside more often.
"I don't feel like getting sick," Miguel-Jose said.
Her family was one of the recipients of recent food deliveries.
"It's good they're bringing food for us," she said.
County health officials said the number of cases is stabilizing in the Monterey section.
They are also increasing prevention, education and testing efforts in Indiantown.
Indiantown had 90 confirmed cases up from 77 Sunday.
Martin County Fire Rescue confirms it is also delivering meals to Indiantown residents so they do not have to visit stores.
Free COVID-19 testing began Monday for Indiantown residents at the Florida Community Health Center, 15858 SW Warfield Blvd.
The testing there is available every Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More testing sites will begin opening over the next couple of weeks, beginning Tuesday, at the following locations:
Tuesday, May 12 and Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Big Mound Park, 15205 SW Indian Mount Drive.
Thursday, May 14 and Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Booker Park Fire Department, 15101 SW 169th Ave.
Scripps Only Content 2020