DBPR set up to file complaints against businesses not following guidelines

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is enforcing Governor DeSantis' executive order 20-112 that took effect on Monday, May 4.
If you see businesses not complying with the governor's orders, you can now file a complaint.
The Phase 1 Recovery directives include, in part, the following restrictions on certain businesses and business services:
- On-premises consumption of food and beverages may be allowed at restaurants while following social distancing guidelines and limiting indoor occupancy to no more than 25 percent of the building occupancy;
- Sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption remain prohibited at bars, pubs and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages;
- Gyms and fitness centers closed by Executive Order 20-71 remain closed;
- Prohibitions on vacation rentals in Executive Order 20-87 remain in effect for the duration of Emergency Order 20-112.
Anyone who believes any licensee is not operating in accordance with Governor DeSantis' Executive Order 20-112, should report the information to DBPR by using this form .
For a list of Governor DeSantis' 2020 executive orders, click here .
