Doctors urge caution as Palm Beach County reopens

As many restaurants and stores in Palm Beach County reopen their doors on Monday, some doctors are concerned people will begin to let their guard down.
"People have to realize the virus is still out there," said Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach. "Everybody needs to keep firmly in mind that the virus is here, our lives have changed, and therefore behavior has to change permanently or at least for the foreseeable future."
Dodson said reopening businesses is a bit too soon because it means more interactions, which will likely lead to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
That concern is shared by Esther Schaefer, who lives in Boynton Beach.
"What bothers me the most is the failure for our leadership to put emphasis on how do you deal with what will likely be an increase in the number of cases that occur," said Schaefer.
Schaefer and her husband are in the high-risk category.
Dodson said he understands remaining in self-quarantine is not practical, but the elderly need to remain vigilant.
"If you're older, immune-compromised, have chronic heart or lung disease, you should probably keep on doing what you’re doing," said Dodson.
The doctor added that if you do go out, act as if every person has the virus. Keep your distance, be careful what you touch and continue to frequently wash your hands.
