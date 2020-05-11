12 free coronavirus testing events to be held in Martin Co.

The Florida Department of Health announced Monday they are holding 12 coronavirus testing events throughout Martin County from May 12 to May 23.
By Scott Sutton | May 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 3:19 PM

The testing is free, and no appointment is needed. Health officials also said patients do not need to show symptoms and can simply drive-thru or walk-up to any of the testing locations.

Below are a list of the 12 sites along with the dates and times that testing will be conducted.

Community

Location

Date

Indiantown

Big Mound Park, 15205 SW Indian Mound Dr

Tues. 5/12 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Stuart

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th St

Wed. 5/13 • Noon to 6 p.m.

Indiantown

Booker Park Fire Dept., 15101 SW 169 Ave

Thurs. 5/14 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Golden Gate

Cassidy Center, 2895 SE Fairmont St

Fri. 5/15 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Stuart

10th Street Community Center, 724 SE 10th St

Sat. 5/16 • 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Hobe Sound

Banner Lake Club, 12212 SE Lantana Ave

Sun. 5/17 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Port Salerno

Wojcieszak Park, 4733 SE Grouper Ave

Mon. 5/18 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jensen Beach

Langford Park, 2369 NE Dixie Hwy

Tues. 5/19 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Golden Gate

Cassidy Center, 2895 SE Fairmont St

Wed. 5/20 • Noon to 6 p.m.

Palm City

Jock Leighton Park, 3755 SW Mapp Rd

Thurs. 5/21 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Indiantown

Big Mound Park, 15205 SW Indian Mound Dr

Fri. 5/22 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Indiantown

Booker Park Fire Dept., 15101 SW 169 Ave

Sat. 5/23 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have questions about the testing sites, call the Florida Department of Health, Martin County at 772-221-4000, option #9

As of Monday, Martin County has had 261 confirmed coronavirus cases including six deaths.

Despite the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County beginning to reopen under Florida's Phase One plan, health officials still urge everyone to continue practicing the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Good handwashing
  • Cleaning high touch surfaces frequently
  • Wearing a face covering when social distancing is difficult to maintain

