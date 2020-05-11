12 free coronavirus testing events to be held in Martin Co.

The Florida Department of Health announced Monday they are holding 12 coronavirus testing events throughout Martin County from May 12 to May 23.
The testing is free, and no appointment is needed. Health officials also said patients do not need to show symptoms and can simply drive-thru or walk-up to any of the testing locations.
Below are a list of the 12 sites along with the dates and times that testing will be conducted.
If you have questions about the testing sites, call the Florida Department of Health, Martin County at 772-221-4000, option #9
As of Monday, Martin County has had 261 confirmed coronavirus cases including six deaths.
Despite the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County beginning to reopen under Florida's Phase One plan, health officials still urge everyone to continue practicing the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Good handwashing
- Cleaning high touch surfaces frequently
- Wearing a face covering when social distancing is difficult to maintain
