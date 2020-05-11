Hair salons, barber shops reopen in Palm Beach County

Monday marked a big day for salons and barber shops across Florida that were closed for weeks due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The state is allowing these businesses to open under certain guidelines.
Greta Whitehurst said that after weeks of not getting her hair cut and curled, she's back in her favorite salon in West Palm Beach.
"Its like manna from Heaven," said Whitehurst. "It's been a long wait."
Debbie Khan, who owns Glamour Hair By Debbie, said she bought flowers to welcome back her customers.
"I have roses for them and I give them roses today to let them know how excited I am to come back to work and to see them and do what I love to do," said Khan.
Khan added that before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would average about a dozen clients a day. But now with the new guidelines, it will be two or three customers a day.
"I have to take 25 minutes and clean the shop and air it out and bleach everywhere, and then I call my client," said Khan.
Barber shops are also open with customers anxiously waiting to get an appointment to get their hair trimmed.
"It was getting too long and not only that, the gray was starting to come back," said a customer getting his hair trimmed at Headliners in Riviera Beach.
"Being out of work for a month and a half, feels good to get back to the clients and actually get a sense of normal," said Will Wells, the owner of Headliners. "We are asking the clients to wait in their cars and we will send someone out there to get you."
Scripps Only Content 2020