Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — America’s Cup teams are returning to the water in varying degrees nearly two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of what would have been an impressive global road show for sailing. Defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand has returned to training on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbor with its half-size test boat after a mandatory lockdown was lifted. The Kiwis don’t have access to their 75-foot race boat because it’s still being shipped back from Italy after a preliminary regatta scheduled for April was canceled. By Monday or Tuesday, the New York Yacht Club’s yacht Defiant will be headed from Pensacola, Florida, to Auckland on a 500-foot ship.