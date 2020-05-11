Jupiter man hospitalized for 50 days defeats coronavirus

A neighborhood in Jupiter welcomed home a Vietnam War veteran who fought the coronavirus and won the battle.
Shelby Raider spent roughly 50 days in the hospital after contracting COVID-19 in March.
On Monday, the streets of his Stonebriar neighborhood were lined with supportive faces, happy to see him home.
Residents held up colorful signs and balloons to welcome him home after he was admitted to the hospital around St Patrick's Day.
Raider is retired from his original profession but still keeps busy working at Home Depot.
“I saw you guys come in the neighborhood, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that means Shelby is coming home.' And so we had to come out here and saw all the balloons and signs,” said neighbor Taylor Graber.
"It's so important. I think it gives other families and other patients that are going through this great hope," said neighbor Nancy Flynn.
Some of the signs that residents made called him a "friend, warrior and hero." While other signs said he was missed and called him the Miami Dolphins' No. 1 fan.
Raider’s wife, Judy, also contracted and overcame the coronavirus. He said prayers are what pulled them through.
