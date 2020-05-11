Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida city closes beaches after visitors sit too close
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city closed its beaches because officials said visitors were not practicing social distancing and could have contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus. Naples closed its beaches Sunday, one week after they reopened. Officials in the southwest Florida city said that the crowds on Saturday were packed too tightly together, so they decided to close beaches until a city council meeting can be held Monday to discuss solutions. Councilman Gary Price went to the beach Saturday after learning about the crowds and took photos of people not obeying rules that require groups to remain apart. The state says 40,000 cases have been confirmed and 1,721 people have died.
Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66
MIAMI (AP) — Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman” and “Where is the Love,” has died. Several media outlets reported that Wright died of cancer at her home in Miami on Sunday. She was 66. A Miami-born singer who started in gospel music, Wright had her breakthrough at age 17 with 1971′s “Clean Up Woman,” a funk-and-soul ditty that would be frequently sampled in subsequent decades. She co-wrote and performed the 1975 proto-disco song “Where is the Love.” The hit would win her a Grammy for best R&B song.
US census stirs uncertainty for those displaced by virus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s not meant to be a trick question, but many displaced by the pandemic aren’t sure how to fill out the 2020 U.S. census. Typically it's easy to say how many people are staying at your home on April 1. But many people living where coronavirus outbreaks hit hardest fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved back in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns. The displacement is especially worrisome in the virus hot spot of New York City, where some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods have the lowest census response rates.
US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. The complaints claim that Chinese authorities did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening and engaged in a cover-up to conceal their actions and what they knew. The Chinese foreign ministry says the country has been transparent and that the lawsuits have no factual basis. The cases face an uphill climb because of a 1976 federal law stating that foreign governments are immune from U.S. lawsuits with certain exceptions.
Florida reports 650 coronavirus deaths at nursing homes
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting that more than 650 patients have died from the coronavirus at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The state Department of Health released figures late Friday showing that 656 patients and eight employees have died at Florida facilities. That's almost 40% of the state's 1,669 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. One facility near St. Petersburg has had 23 deaths with 13 others in Florida reporting at least 10. People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are particularly endangered by the disease, making nursing homes especially vulnerable to outbreaks. The state now has more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the disease.
National parks visitors should plan for 'new normal'
BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services. The Salt Lake Tribune reports visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely shuttered at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some sites. Acting park service director David Vela says visitors should steel themselves for changes. Other major parks throughout the country that have started reopening include Everglades National Park in Florida, Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, and Mount Rainier National Park in Washington. Advocacy groups fear the park service is moving too fast and urge extreme caution.
Stuck on cruise ships during pandemic, crews beg to go home
MIAMI (AP) — Tens of thousands of crew members are stuck aboard dozens of cruise ships around the world, weeks after passengers were allowed to disembark amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the ships, including 20 in U.S. waters, have seen infections and deaths among the crew. But most ships have had no confirmed cases. Even so, crew members have not been allowed to disembark because of rules put in place by countries and local governments trying to prevent more virus cases in their territories.
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.
Feeling your pain? Virus reaches into the lives of Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus is reaching into the lives of Congress as lawmakers debate the nation's recovery. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's brother died from the virus. Florida congressman Mario Diaz-Balart contracted it. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband recovered from a harrowing infection. All told, one senator and seven House members have reported testing positive for the disease. Many more staffers and police officers have contracted it. Congress also is increasingly wary of gathering together from all over the country, then heading home as some sort of “disease vector." Lawmakers are considering ways to govern remotely when possible.
Mar-a-Lago home Palm Beach County can reopen next week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Palm Beach County _ the declared home of President Donald Trump _ can start reopening its businesses next week, joining other parts of Florida that began allowing restaurants and retail shops to open their doors under certain limitations this week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that restaurants and shops in Palm Beach County can reopen provided they keep indoor capacity at 25% starting next Monday. DeSantis also gave the green light to reopen hair salons, barbershops and nail salons Monday under new safety guidelines for most of Florida. The governor says he hopes hard-hit Broward and Miami-Dade counties can start reopening businesses the following week.