May 13 deadline to submit direct deposit for stimulus check

Still waiting for your stimulus check? You are not alone.
The IRS says around 130 million people have already received their check over the last few weeks, totaling more than $200 billion.
However, most of that money has come from direct deposits to taxpayers’ bank accounts.
On Friday, the IRS announced people who have not received their check should visit the " Get My Payment " portal by noon on May 13 to provide their direct deposit information.
Those who do not meet the deadline risk having to wait for a paper check in the mail.
Stacy Romero of Port St. Lucie is getting tired of waiting for her stimulus money from the federal government.
“They keep giving you the same runaround story. It’s just sit and wait, sit and wait,” said Romero.
She said the $1,200 will help pay her $800 rent, which is currently overdue.
“I don’t know what to do. I’m being threatened by my landlord that I will be kicked out,” said Romero.
Financial adviser Dave Wentley said IRS.gov is still the best place to check if you're eligible for a stimulus check.
“It’s safer, it's more secure and more efficient,” said Wentley. “This is a massive undertaking by the federal government on such short notice."
The IRS said Friday more than 9 million Florida residents have already received their stimulus payment, which amounts to more than $15 billion.
"We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a written statement. "The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments."
After Wednesday’s direct deposit sign-up deadline, IRS said they will sharply increase the delivery of paper checks.
The IRS says mailing out the paper checks of stimulus payments will last from late May into early June.
Scripps Only Content 2020