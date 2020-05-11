Organizing your closet can be a mental boost, save you money

Even though you may not be wearing your fanciest attire during this time of social distancing, giving yourself a mental boost can start with organizing your closet.
Professional organizer Korinne Kubena Belock is the founder of Urban Simplicity.
She recently shared tips for keeping your home clean and healthy, while also organizing some of the most key spaces.
One of the most challenging, yet most rewarding areas to organize is the closet, Belock said.
“When people's lives and systems change, their kind of organizing systems change, and break down a little bit, so now’s a really good time to reevaluate what am I wearing? What actually do I want to be wearing when this is over?” Belock said.
She is accepting remote video appointments with clients during the coronavirus pandemic, and she said it is possible to revamp a closet using video by phone and photographs with her help. She said it can be transformative.
“When you can step into your closet, and it’s not a chore to get dressed, it doesn’t make you sad,” Belock said.
She said it can get you out of the door more quickly in the morning, allowing for time to focus on what matters. It should be a happy place, where you can “shop” like a favorite boutique, complete with pretty hooks and paint.
Belock said you can save money with an organized closet, as you won’t be tempted to buy duplicates and you’re ready to use each piece to its fullest.
To get started, Belock suggests you spread out and give yourself five large boxes or bags labeled: repair, toss, donate, keep and give away.
She suggests you hang items on matching hangers, organized by types and color. Consider separating work clothing from casual pieces to make mornings faster and easier.
Belock suggests you use open shelving for shoes when possible, so you can see what you have. Consider using special boxes for dress shoes and bins for shoes like flip flops and slippers.
Also, consider scheduling time to go back through your closet at the start of each season. If you haven’t worn an item for six months to a year, get rid of it.
