Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner answers questions about reopening

Palm Beach County entered the first phase of reopening Monday, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
During a Facebook live hosted by anchor Michael Williams on Monday evening, Mayor Dave Kerner answered people’s questions and concerns about the Phase One reopening.
Kerner covered subjects such as businesses, beaches, wearing masks, social distancing, contact-tracing, testing for the virus and asked county residents to set a good example.
The mayor stated that he feels good about the Phase One of reopening.
"I am real proud of where this community has arrived at, how we got here," he said. "Keep up the good work. Stay positive. Let's be cautious of those who are more vulnerable than others."
