Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner answers questions about reopening

Palm Beach County entered Phase One of reopening Monday, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Governor DeSantis.
During a Facebook live hosted by WPTV Anchor Michael Williams Monday evening, County Mayor Dave Kerner answered your questions and concerns about the Phase One reopening.
Mayor Kerner covered subjects such as businesses, beaches, wearing masks, social distancing, contact-tracing, testing for the virus and asked county residents to set a good example.
The mayor stated that he feels good about the Phase One of reopening.
"I am real proud of where this community has arrived at, how we got here. Keep up the good work, stay positive, let's be cautious of those who are more vulnerable than others," said Mayor Kerner.
