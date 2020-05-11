Palm Beach Outlets and more reopen with new rules

Palm Beach County mayor Dave Kerner said the county is prepared to move forward in its economic recovery plan with a safe, smart, step-by-step plan that includes reopening malls, retail stores and other commercial businesses.
Phase one limits retail stores to operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity and stores noticeably want customers to comfortably return.
"We are pleased to reopen Palm Beach Outlets and to welcome shoppers back to visit our retailers and eateries as they open their doors over the coming days,” said Sarah Kudisch, the general manager of Palm Beach Outlets in a statement.
Whole Foods, Skechers, Starbucks, PetSmart, TooJay’s Deli, Red Robin, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, AT&T, Visionworks, Cucina Pizza by Design, Mattress Firm, The Vitamin Shoppe, Subway, Hurley and Five Below will all open Monday. Additional stores and eateries will reopen over the next few days and weeks with individual hours varying.
On Monday, WPTV spoke to some of the earliest shoppers. Most said the opening is overdue and retail employees need to get back to work.
”I think a lot of people are suffering without jobs right now, and I think it will be a good idea so they can feed their families,” said Natalie Stahl, Palm Beach Outlets Mall customer. “I mean, big stores like Walmart and Target, they’ve been open and taking the necessary steps.”
Palm Beach Outlets will offer curbside pickup from select stores including Kate Spade New York, Coach, Banana Republic Factory Store, Gap Factory, Old Navy, Levi’s Outlet Store, and more. Curbside pickup hours are retailer specific.
Shoppers can contact the individual store to place their order by phone, website or app service. Designated parking spaces with numbers will be placed at key entrances throughout the center. Participating stores will provide shoppers with their designated parking space number and a representative will deliver the order to that location.
Palm Beach Outlets continues with deep cleaning and enhanced cleaning procedures, especially on frequent touchpoints throughout the center.
Shoppers will find information on proper handwashing techniques, information from the CDC on preventive actions, as well as hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing protocols will be followed throughout the center.
Masks and face coverings are encouraged. Individual stores and restaurants will follow guidelines including protocols for employee hygiene, social distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and more. Before visiting, visitors should visit PalmBeachOutlets.com for store updates.
It's the same circumstances at other malls across the county. The Boynton Beach Mall, Town Center at Boca Raton and Mall at Wellington Green websites still show temporarily closed store hours. The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens does have many stores offering curbside delivery. The mall reopens May 15.
